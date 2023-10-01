Canada’s Largest Tesla Supercharger Station Debuts in B.C.

Tesla has officially opened its largest Supercharger station in Canada, situated at 4660 Garden City Road in Richmond, BC, reports Tesla North.

The new facility is equipped with 40 charging stalls, each capable of delivering up to 250 kW of power. The cost for charging is set at $0.22 CAD per kWh, and the station is now accessible via the Tesla app and through in-vehicle navigation.

Located in the upper levels of the Central Garden parking area, the Supercharger station also imposes idle fees of up to $1.00 CAD per minute to promote efficient use of the charging infrastructure.

This new Supercharger station significantly expands Tesla’s charging network in Canada, providing more convenient and faster charging options for Tesla vehicle owners in the region. The station was officially announced by Tesla and turned online on Saturday, although it had been discovered a week earlier on TMC forums.

Anecdotal evidence from driving on the roads in the Lower Mainland will reveal a massive concentration of Tesla vehicles, thanks to provincial and federal rebates that apply to the Model 3 and Model Y.

The new facility contrasts with another Richmond Supercharger located at CF Richmond Centre, which has only 20 stalls and offers charging at up to 150 kW. The latter is often busy, highlighting the need for additional charging infrastructure.