Apple Starts Selling Refurbished 2023 HomePod in Select Countries

Apple has commenced the sale of refurbished versions of its second-generation 2023 HomePod models in several countries, as pointed out by MacRumors.

Although not yet officially launched in the Canada and the United States, refurbished HomePod listings are already visible on the latter’s website.

Customers can enjoy substantial savings of around 15% when purchasing these refurbished HomePods.

For instance, in the United Kingdom, the price of a refurbished HomePod has been reduced from £299 to £249. Similarly, in the United States, a refurbished HomePod is now priced at $249, down from the original $299.

Apple has assured buyers that these certified refurbished HomePods undergo rigorous testing for full functionality. Furthermore, they are carefully inspected, cleaned, and repackaged in plain white boxes, complete with the necessary power cord and documentation.

To provide peace of mind, Apple’s limited one-year warranty policy covers these refurbished HomePods, and customers can also opt for extended AppleCare+ coverage.

The second-generation HomePod, which made its debut in January 2023, retains the iconic design of the original HomePod, which was discontinued in 2021.

However, it boasts a larger backlit touch surface, featuring two fewer tweeters and two fewer microphones, among other notable improvements.

Apple enthusiasts in the mentioned countries now have the opportunity to experience the exceptional audio quality and smart capabilities of the 2023 HomePod at a significantly reduced cost.

With Apple’s renowned one-year warranty, the refurbished HomePods are an attractive choice for budget-conscious consumers looking to enhance their home entertainment and smart home experience.