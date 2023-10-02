New on Crunchyroll in Canada: October 2023

Crunchyroll is releasing a ton of new content to begin the month of October 2023.

As the current season of Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece continues, the anime-focused subscription service is doling out new content. This includes Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, the second season of The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent and Spy x Family. Fans are also likely to be patiently waiting for the release of the third season of Dr. Stone New World.

Without further adieu, here is the October release schedule for Crunchyroll in Canada.

Continuing

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

One Piece

October 1

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Shangri-La Frontier

Berserk of Gluttony

MF Ghost

October 3

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2

October 4

KamiErabi GOD.app

October 5

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2, Cour 2

October 6

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

Goblin Slayer

October 7

Spy x Family Season 2

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain

I Shall Survive Using Potions

October 9

Dead Mount Death Play

October 10

After-school Hanako-kun

October 12

Dr. Stone New World Season 3, Cour 2

A premium subscription to Crunchyroll starts at $9.99 in Canada.