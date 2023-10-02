New on Crunchyroll in Canada: October 2023

Crunchyroll is releasing a ton of new content to begin the month of October 2023.
As the current season of Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece continues, the anime-focused subscription service is doling out new content. This includes Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, the second season of The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent and Spy x Family. Fans are also likely to be patiently waiting for the release of the third season of Dr. Stone New World.
Without further adieu, here is the October release schedule for Crunchyroll in Canada.
