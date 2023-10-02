Google Unveils New Chromebook Plus Lineup

Google’s Chromebook is introducing a new line of devices called Chromebook Plus, which promises to offer users a range of enhanced features and specifications.

This new line promises double the performance compared to top-selling Chromebooks from July to December 2022 and comes with built-in Google apps and powerful AI capabilities.

The new Chromebook Plus devices will come with Intel Core (i3 or higher) or AMD Ryzen (7000 series) CPUs, 1080p IPS screens, 1080p webcams, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

In addition to the hardware specifications, Chromebook Plus devices will also feature additional OS and Google software enhancements. These include Google Photos Magic Eraser, other editing tools, Offline File Sync, and AI-powered video conferencing improvements such as lighting and noise cancellation.

Over the coming months, Chromebook Plus will roll out free AI-powered OS features. These will include a personal writing assistant accessible via a right-click, custom-generated wallpapers or video conferencing backgrounds using easy templatized text prompts, and a reading assistant.

In collaboration with partners Acer, ASUS, HP, and Lenovo, Chromebook is introducing eight new Chromebook Plus laptops. These devices come with faster processors, double the memory and storage, and a Full HD IPS display. The laptops also feature a 1080p+ webcam with temporal noise reduction for improved video calls.

As an added incentive, Chromebook Plus laptops will come with a free three-month subscription for Photoshop on the Web and three months of GeForce NOW’s priority tier among other perks.

The devices will be available for purchase from major U.S. retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target starting October 8, 2023. In Canada and Europe, the new Chromebook Plus laptops will be available starting October 9, 2023.

Google also announced that eligible Chromebook devices currently owned by users will be upgraded to the Chromebook Plus software experience in the coming weeks, with a full list of eligible devices to be released closer to the on-shelf launch date.

Check out the promo video below for the new Chromebook Plus: