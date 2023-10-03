Xplore Completes $132 Million Fibre Internet Project in Quebec

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Xplore Inc Xplore Celebrates Completion of Groundbreaking Fibre

Xplore has announced the successful completion of its major fibre Internet project in Quebec, providing more than 33,000 rural homes and businesses with high-speed Internet connectivity.

The project was partially supported by Opération Haute Vitesse and involved an investment of over $132 million to lay 2,700 kilometres of fibre-optic infrastructure.

The areas benefiting from this project A brief summary of the construction progress in various MRCs of Pontiac, Les Sources, La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, La Tuque, Papineau, and parts of Haut St-François. Over 400 local workers were engaged in the deployment, contributing to job creation and economic growth in these regions.

“At Xplore, our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Rizwan Jamal, President and CEO of Xplore in a statement on Monday. He emphasized the company’s commitment to providing reliable, high-speed Internet, which is crucial for the modern rural lifestyle.

Residents and businesses in the connected areas can now enjoy benefits such as faster downloads, smoother video conferencing, and improved access to telemedicine services. Xplore has also committed to the ongoing maintenance and support of the network.

“We extend our appreciation to the Quebec government and our hard-working crews, Hydro-Québec, ministère des Transports du Québec, the Commission de la Construction du Québec union, as well as local municipalities, for their valuable collaboration and support,” said added Charles Beaudet, Vice President, Government Relations, in a statement.

