Xplore Fibre Internet Nears Completion in Rural Quebec

John Quintet
9 seconds ago

Xplore announced on Tuesday its rural fibre internet rollout in rural Quebec is near completion.

Currently, over 27,000 homes and businesses in the County Regional Municipalities (MRC) of Pontiac, Les Sources, Vallée de la Gatineau, La Tuque, and Papineau, are ready to tap into fibre Internet.

Construction is pegged at 95% finalized, representing a big advancement in expanding internet to these rural areas.

This extensive fibre network project, backed in part by Opération Haute Vitesse, will stretch across 2,700 kilometres when finished. It promises to connect more than 33,000 rural Quebec homes and businesses with up to one-gigabit internet speeds. The project should be finished by this September.

“With each new connection, Xplore demonstrates its commitment to providing better broadband experiences to residents and businesses in the province. Supported by our partners in government, we are empowering Quebec residents to make the most of rural living,” said Charles Beaudet, Vice President of Government Relations, in a statement.

A brief summary of the construction progress in various MRCs is as follows:

  • Pontiac is at 99% completion, offering fibre connectivity to approximately 8,000 homes
  • Les Sources is complete with over 3,500 homes and businesses online
  • Vallée de la Gatineau reports that about 5,500 homes and businesses, making up 70%, are equipped for getting online
  • La Tuque is progressing swiftly with 85% construction completion, aiming to offer more than 1,300 establishments access to gigabit-speed fibre Internet by September’s end
  • In Papineau, around 70% of the area, or more than 9,400 establishments, now has access to Xplore’s fibre Internet services

