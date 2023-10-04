Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Wet/Dry Vacuum Now in Canada

Dyson has introduced its latest innovation, the V15s Detect Submarine wet and dry vacuum cleaner in Canada.

This is the company’s first wet/dry vacuum and it’s designed to wash hard floors while also vacuuming carpets and upholstery. The V15s Detect Submarine comes with multiple cleaner heads and accessories, including a wet roller head, Digital Motorbar cleaner head, Hair Screw Tool, and a Drip Tray.

The new wet and dry vacuum cleaner is designed with a range of key features to address various cleaning needs. Engineered for multi-surface cleaning, the device is effective on tile, stone, wood, ceramic, vinyl, linoleum, and laminate floors.

It is also adept at handling pet food spills and muddy paw prints, as well as quickly picking up spilt baby food and drink. The machine incorporates advanced whole-machine HEPA filtration, capturing 99.99% of particles as small as 0.1 microns.

Additionally, it employs intelligent technology with a built-in piezo sensor that counts the number of dust particles picked up, automatically adapting the suction power to the level of dust detected. The vacuum offers up to 60 minutes of fade-free power and provides the option to easily swap with an additional battery for extended cleaning.

Only available at Dyson, the V15s Detect Submarine includes exclusive HEPA filtration technology, built-in dusting and crevice tool, and a gold colorway. It also offers free shipping and a 2-year warranty, priced at $1,299 in Canada.

The Submarine wet roller head is not compatible with other Dyson vacuums. The company recommends washing the wet roller and the waste tray after every clean for optimal hygiene.