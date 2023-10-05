Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Deals in Canada Teased [LIST]

IIC Deals
11 seconds ago

Prime big day deals sneak peek

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days shopping event is set to kick off on October 10-11, offering discounts across a range of categories such as electronics, toys, home goods, fashion, and Amazon-branded devices.

The company says the event aims to simplify the shopping experience for Prime members by providing personalized recommendations based on past purchases, searches, and saved items.

Eligible customers who are not yet Prime members have the option to join Prime or initiate a free trial via amazon.ca/prime to benefit from the event’s deals.

The Prime Big Deal Days will feature discounts on a variety of brands, including Barbie, SharkNinja, Philips, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Vitamix, Bose, Adidas, Nespresso, Peloton, Samsonite, and Simple Modern, among others.

Here’s a list of the best Prime Big Deal Days deals (now that’s a tongue twister) below, shared this morning by Amazon with iPhone in Canada:

Electronics and Tech

Kitchen Appliances

General Appliances

Luggage and Accessories

Toys

Fashion

Sporting Goods

Kids

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Oct. 4

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Unlimited data for the entire...
IIC Deals
17 hours ago

Apple’s 13″ M2 MacBook Air Open Box Available for $350 Off

If you’re looking for the best price on a new M2 MacBook Air, you can find open-box versions of the 13.6-inch version at a $350 discount compared to Apple's retail price. The Source is offering the entry M2 MacBook Air 13.6-inch at $1,099.96 CAD, which is cheaper than what Apple charges for refurbished models of...
IIC Deals
3 days ago

Limited Edition Zelda-Themed Nintendo Switch Now on Sale

For the first time, Nintendo's limited edition Switch OLED console, inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is on sale in Canada. The console is available through various retailers, including Amazon.ca, and carries a price tag of $469.99 CAD. But right now you can save $30 off on Amazon.ca as it’s priced...
IIC Deals
4 days ago