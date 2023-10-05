Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Deals in Canada Teased [LIST]

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days shopping event is set to kick off on October 10-11, offering discounts across a range of categories such as electronics, toys, home goods, fashion, and Amazon-branded devices.

The company says the event aims to simplify the shopping experience for Prime members by providing personalized recommendations based on past purchases, searches, and saved items.

Eligible customers who are not yet Prime members have the option to join Prime or initiate a free trial via amazon.ca/prime to benefit from the event’s deals.

The Prime Big Deal Days will feature discounts on a variety of brands, including Barbie, SharkNinja, Philips, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Vitamix, Bose, Adidas, Nespresso, Peloton, Samsonite, and Simple Modern, among others.

Here’s a list of the best Prime Big Deal Days deals (now that’s a tongue twister) below, shared this morning by Amazon with iPhone in Canada:

Electronics and Tech

Kitchen Appliances

General Appliances

Luggage and Accessories

Toys

Fashion

Sporting Goods

Kids