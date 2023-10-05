Canada Joins Global Coalition on Telecommunications  

John Quintet
13 seconds ago

The federal government has announced its participation in the Global Coalition on Telecommunications (GCOT). The coalition, which also includes the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and Japan, aims to improve the security, resilience, and innovation of telecommunications networks worldwide.

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, stated that Canada’s involvement will focus on fostering diverse supply chains, secure and interoperable standards, and innovation in the telecommunications sector.

Through a Joint Statement of Intent, GCOT partners have committed to various objectives, including increased cooperation on telecommunications policy, enabling dialogue between policy-makers, industry, and academia, and promoting innovation and growth opportunities for the industry.

“Canadians rely on telecommunications services every day. The Global Coalition on Telecommunications provides an opportunity to advance important work with our allies toward more secure and reliable telecom networks. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with our allies on these crucial issues to provide Canadians with secure and reliable telecommunications services,” said Champagne in a statement on Thursday.

The coalition will explore opportunities for closer collaboration in areas such as information sharing, research and development, alignment of funding priorities, and international outreach. It all sounds fine and dandy on paper, but let’s see what actually comes out of this.

Canada’s participation in GCOT is an extension of its existing efforts under the Telecommunications Reliability Agenda and builds upon the Prague Proposals on Telecommunications Supplier Diversity and the UK’s Open RAN Principles, which Canada endorsed in 2022.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

SaskTel Expands 5G Network to Over 40 Additional Sites

SaskTel announced on Wednesday the expansion of its 5G network to over 40 new cell sites, serving communities and highway corridors throughout Saskatchewan. "The significant investments being made by SaskTel in 5G and fibre technologies will help strengthen the networks we rely on and ensure Saskatchewan remains one of the most well-connected regions in the...
Gary Ng
23 hours ago

Rogers, Telus, Bell Join Hands to Meet TTC Wireless Deadline

Over a month after Rogers launched 5G cellphone service in the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway, Bell and Telus are set to offer the same service by the federal government-mandated October 3 deadline. The development comes after federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne directed Rogers to extend access to other major telecom companies. "This solution that...
Gary Ng
6 days ago
planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Sept. 27

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: For only $15.85 with device...
IIC Deals
1 week ago