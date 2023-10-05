Hyundai to Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Hyundai tesla supercharging

Hyundai announced today that it will adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its electric vehicles (EVs) starting in the fourth quarter of 2024, reports Tesla North.

The announcement allows Hyundai and Kia EV owners to access more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America (Canada and the US). Tesla acknowledged the development, stating, “Welcome Hyundai [and Kia] owners to Superchargers across North America.”

Timeline of Companies Joining Tesla’s NACS:

  • May 26, 2023: Ford
  • June 9, 2023: GM
  • June 20, 2023: Rivian
  • June 27, 2023: Volvo
  • June 29, 2023: Polestar
  • June 29, 2023: Electrify America
  • July 7, 2023: Mercedes-Benz
  • July 19, 2023: Nissan
  • August 18, 2023: Honda & Acura
  • September 22, 2023: Jaguar
  • October 5, 2023: Hyundai & Kia

“In a continued effort to support our EV customers, Hyundai will officially adopt North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports starting in Q4 2024. All-new and refreshed Hyundai EVs will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America,” said Hyundai on X.

The announcement follows speculation that Hyundai was preparing to make a move regarding NACS, as its electric vehicles were recently seen during a photoshoot at Tesla Superchargers. It now seems like Tesla’s charging standard has won over major automakers, compared to the CCS standard which is larger and bulkier in nature.

