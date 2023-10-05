Sony Rebrands Bravia Core to Sony Pictures Core, Launching on PlayStation Consoles

Sony has revealed that it is rebranding the Bravia Core app to Sony Pictures Core. The entertainment app is launching on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, enabling those who sign up to rent and buy up to 2,000 movies.

As detailed in a blog post, Sony Pictures Core boasts an array of popular films from Sony Pictures. This includes Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, The Equalizer, No Hard Feelings, Bullet Train, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and more.

Sony Pictures Core is available in 23 markets starting today, including Canada. The app can be found in the ‘Media’ section on PlayStation 5 and the PS Store on PlayStation 4.

Additionally, the company confirms that those with Sony Pictures Core on PlayStation consoles are able to purchase select films during an exclusive, early access window. Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, which is still in theatres, is available on Sony Pictures Core in select markets. This includes Canada, the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. Though, it’ll premiere in additional markets “soon.” With the purchase of the film, viewers will receive credits to go towards in-game purchases in Gran Turismo 7.

For subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premium, a curated library of up to 100 movies is available to stream on demand through Sony Pictures Core. The ad-free catalogue features movies such as Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium, and Resident Evil Damnation. Sony confirms the library will rotate periodically. Plus, there will be other perks down the road for all PlayStation Plus members. Though, details will be announced at a later time.