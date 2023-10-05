Turo Partners With The Jonas Brothers, Offering Canadian Fans a Chance to Win a VIP Experience

Turo, Canada’s leading peer-to-peer car-sharing company, is partnering with the Jonas Brothers. Celebrating the release of The Album and the ongoing tour, Canadian fans have the chance to gain access to the ultimate VIP experience.

Starting on October 12th, the Jonas Brothers will list six cars on Turo in Vancouver and Montreal. With three cars in each respective city, fans have the chance to book a vehicle, gain access to an in-person key handoff and receive two VIP tickets for the local shows and two bags filled with Jonas Brothers memorabilia.

The cars that are being listed are all being hand-picked by the trio. Being listed in Vancouver, ahead of the November 11th concert, is a brand new Rivian R1T, a Tesla Model 3, and an all-terrain Jeep Wrangler. In Montreal, fans have the opportunity to book a Ford Mustang Mach-E, Toyota Supra, and Jeep Wrangler before the December 1st show.

“At Turo, we strive to bring extraordinary experiences to our guests, so connecting Canadian Jonas Brothers fans with an unforgettable VIP concert experience felt like a natural alignment with our brand, especially considering how frequently the Brothers are on the road amidst their world tour,” Bassem El-Rahimy, Senior Director of Marketing at Turo Canada told iPhone in Canada. “We hope our Montreal and Vancouver guests, alongside any fans travelling to those cities, are excited about the opportunity to meet one of the brothers and drive to the concert in style.”

Hopeful Canadians can request to book the Jonas Brothers’ listed vehicles on October 12th, starting at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. Vehicles will be available for $300 CAD per day on the Turo website. In Canada, the vehicle can be reserved for 24 hours before being returned the following day. Pick-up and drop-off locations are shared with the driver closer to the date.