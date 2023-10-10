Amazon’s Prime Big Day Deals Launch in Canada
Are you ready to start your holiday shopping online? Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days have just launched in Canada, offering a variety of savings on items for 48 hours from October 10-11.
Amazon has updated its platform to facilitate easier deal discovery for Prime members through personalized recommendations. The new feature allows members to find tailored deals across various categories on Amazon, including products they have previously purchased. The update introduces a “Buy Again” deals feed, customized lists of deals based on items previously saved to members’ Lists, and deal suggestions influenced by users’ browsing history, labeled as “Keep shopping for.”
We'll keep this page updated with all the latest deals as they arrive for Prime members. Just bookmark this page and keep coming back for the next 48 hours.
In the meantime, here’s some of the big sales according to Amazon Canada:
Electronics and Tech
- GoPro Black Bundle – Save up to 30% on select items
- TP Link – Save up to 20% on the TP Link Tapo Smart Cam
- Bose – Save up to 45% on select Bose items
- JBL – Save on select headphones and speakers from JBL
- Peloton – Save on select Peloton Bike, Bike Plus, and Accessories
Kitchen Appliances
- Nespresso – Save up to 47% on select Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machines
- Kitchen Favourites – Save up to 62% on select Kitchen favourites from Zwilling, Staub, and Henckels
- Shark – Save up to 50% on select Shark Air Purifiers, Vacuums, and Robotic Vacuums
- All-Clad – Save up to 47% on select T-Fal, Lagostina, and All-Clad cookware and kitchen appliances
- Cookware – Save up to 40% on select GreenPan Diamond items
- Starfrit – Save up to 45% on select Kitchen favourites from Starfrit
- NutriBullet 600 Superfood Nutrition Extractor, Blender, and Mixer System – Save up to 30%
- Simple Modern Drinkware – Save up to 30% on select items
- Galanz Retro Countertop Microwave Ovens – Save up to 30% on select items
- Toasters and Microwaves – Save up to 30% on select Comfee, Toshiba, and Midea microwaves, toaster ovens, and more
- Ninja – Save up to 33% on select Ninja Air Fryers, Blenders, Waffle Makers, and more
- Philips – Save up to 43% on select Philips Airfryers, Espresso Machines, and more
- Newell – Save up to 30% on select kitchen items
- Cuisinart – Save up to 30% on select Cuisinart kitchen appliances
- Panasonic – Save up to 30% on select Panasonic microwave ovens, rice cookers, and more
- KitchenAid – Save up to 40% on select appliances
- SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker – Save up to 30% on select items
- Vitamix – Save up to 35% on select Vitamix Blenders
General Appliances
- iRobot – Save up to 40% on select floorcare items
- Vacuums and Dehumidifiers – Save up to 30% on select items from Eureka and Midea
Luggage and Accessories
- Samsonite – Save up to 50% on select items
- Travel Favourites – Save up to 40% on select items from Travelpro, Swissgear, and Atlantic
Toys
- Mattel – Save up to 29% on select toys from Barbie, MegaBloks, and more
- Hasbro – Save up to 30% on select toys from Nerf, Play-Doh, and more
Fashion
- Adidas – Save up to 30% on select Adidas shoes and apparel
- The Drop – Save up to 25% on select Amazon-exclusive apparel, shoes, accessories, and handbags
- Amazon Essentials – Save up to 20% on select fashion items from Amazon Brands
- Watches – Save up to 15% on select watches from Timex, Citizen, Fossil, and More
- Luxottica – Save on select items from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa, and Persol Polarized Sunglasses