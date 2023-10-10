Amazon’s Prime Big Day Deals Launch in Canada

IIC Deals
29 seconds ago

Prime big deal days

Are you ready to start your holiday shopping online? Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days have just launched in Canada, offering a variety of savings on items for 48 hours from October 10-11.

Amazon has updated its platform to facilitate easier deal discovery for Prime members through personalized recommendations. The new feature allows members to find tailored deals across various categories on Amazon, including products they have previously purchased. The update introduces a “Buy Again” deals feed, customized lists of deals based on items previously saved to members’ Lists, and deal suggestions influenced by users’ browsing history, labeled as “Keep shopping for.”

We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest deals as they arrive for Prime members–stay tuned. Just bookmark this page and keep coming back for the next 48 hours.

In the meantime, here’s some of the big sales according to Amazon Canada:

Electronics and Tech

Kitchen Appliances

General Appliances

Luggage and Accessories

Toys

Fashion

Sporting Goods

Kids

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Amazon Sale Cuts Fire TV, Kindles, Echo and More Up to 60% Off

Ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Day Deals set for October 10-11, the company has slashed the prices on numerous of its devices, including Fire TV, Kindle, Echo speakers and more, offering up to 60% off savings. Check out what's on sale below right now: Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi 5 routers and systems: Up to 57%...
IIC Deals
3 days ago

Walmart Cuts iPad Mini, iPad Air Prices Ahead of Rumoured Updates

Walmart has discounted the prices of Apple's iPad Mini and iPad Air models, fueling speculation about upcoming updates to these devices. The sale features the 6th generation iPad Mini with 256GB WiFi for $689, down from its original price of $799.98, saving you $110.98 (14% off). Available colours include grey, purple, starlight, and pink. The...
IIC Deals
4 days ago