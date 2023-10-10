LEGO Debuts Nintendo Animal Crossing Sets for First Time

The LEGO Group announced today the launch of new LEGO Animal Crossing sets, inspired by the widely popular video game available on the Nintendo Switch. This marks the first time the Animal Crossing world will be available in LEGO form.

The sets, developed in collaboration with Nintendo, offer five distinct play experiences that allow users to interact with the world and characters from the video game series. The sets are designed for easy assembly and high customization, including interchangeable elements like window frames.

Simon Kent, Creative Lead, Design Director at the LEGO Group, said in a statement, “One of the challenges was to make sure that customization of the sets was simple so builders could experience the freedom they have in the game.”

“There are so many different ways kids will be able to express their creativity based on what they like, which can evolve as they grow,” added Aya Kyogoku, Game Producer of Nintendo.

Available Sets and Pricing in Canadian Dollars

Isabelle’s House Visit Price: $49.99 CAD Features: Customization of Fauna’s house, balloon present, crafting tools, fruits, and flowers.

Julian’s Birthday Party Price: $19.99 CAD Features: Celebration with Julian, cupcakes, and presents.

Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities Price: $24.99 CAD Features: Tent setup, roasting marshmallows, vaulting pole, and game tools.

Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour Price: $39.99 CAD Features: Boat tour with Kapp’n and Marshal, wildlife discovery, and fire enjoyment.

Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House Price: $99.99 CAD Features: Stocking up Nook’s Cranny and freshly baked cookies at Rosie’s house.



The sets are aimed at builders aged 6 and above and offer a variety of activities that range from celebrating birthdays to outdoor adventures. Since its initial release in 2001, Animal Crossing has remained one of Nintendo’s most popular franchises.

These new sets unfortunately won’t make the holidays, but will hit stores on March 1, 2024.