LG Canada Launches OLED TV with 4K 120Hz Wireless Connectivity

LG Canada is making waves with the introduction of the LG OLED evo M3 Series, the world’s first and only models with 4K 120Hz wireless connectivity.

Say goodbye to cable clutter because the LG OLED evo M3 Series offers a cable-free experience, except for the power cord.

These TVs feature an exceptional wireless connectivity solution that enables real-time video and audio transmission at 4K 120Hz between the Zero Connect box and the screen.

As LG celebrates a decade of OLED innovation, the LG OLED evo M3 Series raises the bar for premium TV technology. These new TVs are now available at Best Buy in Canada and come in impressive 77-inch and 83-inch screen sizes.

The key to their wireless magic is the Zero Connect Box, which supports AV transmission at 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for up to 10 meters.

It offers multiple connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1, USB, RF, LAN, and Bluetooth, making it a breeze to connect various devices, from gaming consoles to set-top boxes.

The Zero Connect technology identifies the optimal transmission path and has an adjustable antenna to align with the screen’s position. This eliminates the need for cables and devices cluttering your space.

The LG OLED evo M3 Series also showcases the sleek Gallery Design, allowing for a flush-to-wall mount without the need for additional furniture underneath.

The new LG TVs are also powered by artificial intelligence. LG’s exclusive α9 AI Processor Gen6 enhances the native 120Hz refresh rate, Brightness Booster Max, and AI technology that tailors picture and sound settings to what you’re watching.

For gamers, the LG OLED evo M3 TVs offer a rapid 0.1 millisecond response rate, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and variable refresh rate support, providing a smoother, clearer gaming experience.

Additional features include improved upscaling with AI Picture Pro, lifelike HDR quality, AI Sound Pro for virtual surround sound, and AI Concierge for a customized user experience.

