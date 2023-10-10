You Can Now Play Clash of Clans, Clash Royale on PC in Canada

Supercell announced today that its popular mobile games, Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, are now available on PC through Google Play Games (beta). The games have been soft-launched in Canada, Chile, and Singapore and are expected to roll out globally soon.

For the first time, Supercell will officially support these two games on PC, aiming to provide more opportunities for existing players and to attract new ones. The PC versions will feature mouse controls, optimized graphics, and high-end performance capabilities.

“Supercell’s dream is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever,” said the company in a statement to iPhone in Canada on Tuesday. The move to PC is seen as a step toward fulfilling this vision.

Clash of Clans, an epic strategy game, has been a mainstay on app charts for over a decade. The game allows players to customize their villages, build armies, and engage in battles. It has garnered a large and dedicated community of players worldwide.

Clash Royale, a real-time multiplayer battle game, features characters from Clash of Clans. Players build a Battle Deck from over 100 cards, including Barbarians, Hog Rider, and Baby Dragon, to engage in intense battles against opponents.

Both games are currently available for play on PC via Google Play Games (beta) in the soft-launch countries, with a global release anticipated in the near future.

If you’re still playing these games from Supercell, access on a PC means you don’t need to reach for your phone to keep playing. Mac users can install Windows on their computer with software such as Parallels if they are desperate to play these games today.

We asked Supercell when Clash of Clans and Clash Royale will land on Mac, but have yet to hear back at the time of publication.