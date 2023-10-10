Sportsnet Launches on Prime Video Channels in Canada

Prime Video announced the addition of Rogers-owned Sportsnet to its Prime Video Channels offering in Canada, allowing subscribers easy access live NHL hockey and a range of other sports content.

For $19.99/month, Prime members can add Sportsnet as an add-on channel, providing access to both national and regional Sportsnet channels.

“We’re delighted to add premium sports just in time for puck drop,” said Magda Grace, head of Prime Video for Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, in a statement on Tuesday. “We are thrilled to work with Sportsnet, Canada’s leading sports broadcaster, to offer this selection, so that our customers can enjoy unparalleled entertainment all in one place.”

Greg Sansone, senior vice president of Sportsnet, stated, “By becoming the first Canadian sports network available on Prime Video in Canada, Sportsnet is furthering our commitment to deliver premium sports content to Canadians wherever they want to access it.”

The Sportsnet Prime Video Channel includes Sportsnet’s national (Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360) and regional (Sportsnet Pacific, West, East, Ontario) channels. It will feature live games from the NHL, MLB, NBA, and more. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL rights holder and also covers the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Raptors, and other major sporting events.

The channel can be subscribed to without downloading any additional apps, and subscriptions can be canceled at any time. This addition to Prime Video Channels continues to expand the platform’s offerings, which already include channels like Paramount+, CityTV+, STARZ, and AMC+.

Pricing on Prime Video Channels is the same as the standalone Sportsnet+ monthly pricing at $19.99/month, so all you’re getting here is the convenience of an easy sign up as it’s tied to your Amazon account (if you have a gift card balance, this is one way to subscribe to Sportsnet). Sportsnet+ on the web offers an annual subscription which works out to a slightly cheaper $14.99/month if you’re ready to commit for a year.