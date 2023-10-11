Apple Details How to Study with your MacBook Air [VIDEO]

Gary Ng
47 seconds ago

how to study with apple

Apple has teamed up with American actress Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time, The Invisible Man, Euphoria) for a “Study With Me” video, aimed at helping viewers focus on their studies. The video employs the Pomodoro Technique, a time-management method involving 25-minute study sessions followed by 5-minute breaks.

“We’re going to be using the Pomodoro Technique, which is 25-minute study sessions, 5-minute breaks,” said Reid in the video. The tutorial also features a timer on the screen to guide viewers through the study and break intervals.

The video includes background music, described by Reid as “some chill music because it’s the best music to study to.” The whole tutorial spans 1 hour and 30 minutes long, which includes three study sessions and 5 minute breaks each, showing Reid on her 15-inch M2 MacBook Air.

Reid encourages viewers to take a break and move their bodies to clear their heads. “OK y’all, so we have been studying for a while, so I think it’s time for a break. I’m going to turn on some music, move my body; it helps me clear my head,” she said.

For those interested in extended study sessions, Reid suggests looping the video from the beginning. “All right, that’s it for me. But if you want to keep studying, just loop this video from the beginning,” Reid concluded.

Check out the video below:

YouTube video

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Mac

Apple’s 13″ M2 MacBook Air Open Box Available for $350 Off

If you’re looking for the best price on a new M2 MacBook Air, you can find open-box versions of the 13.6-inch version at a $350 discount compared to Apple's retail price. The Source is offering the entry M2 MacBook Air 13.6-inch at $1,099.96 CAD, which is cheaper than what Apple charges for refurbished models of...
IIC Deals
1 week ago

Apple’s Game Mode Brings Enhanced Mac Gaming

Apple's Game Mode feature in macOS Sonoma is aimed at optimizing gaming performance on Macs with Apple silicon. The feature is designed to prioritize CPU and GPU resources for gaming, thereby improving frame rates and responsiveness. To activate Game Mode, users must enter full-screen mode for their game. This can be done by hovering the...
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago

You Can Now Download macOS Sonoma

Apple has released macOS Sonoma, a free software update that brings a host of new features aimed at improving user experience on Mac devices. The update introduces desktop widgets that allow for increased personalization and interactivity. "Widgets can be placed right on the desktop and blend seamlessly with the wallpaper,” said Apple today in a...
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago