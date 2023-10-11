Apple Details How to Study with your MacBook Air [VIDEO]

Apple has teamed up with American actress Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time, The Invisible Man, Euphoria) for a “Study With Me” video, aimed at helping viewers focus on their studies. The video employs the Pomodoro Technique, a time-management method involving 25-minute study sessions followed by 5-minute breaks.

“We’re going to be using the Pomodoro Technique, which is 25-minute study sessions, 5-minute breaks,” said Reid in the video. The tutorial also features a timer on the screen to guide viewers through the study and break intervals.

The video includes background music, described by Reid as “some chill music because it’s the best music to study to.” The whole tutorial spans 1 hour and 30 minutes long, which includes three study sessions and 5 minute breaks each, showing Reid on her 15-inch M2 MacBook Air.

Reid encourages viewers to take a break and move their bodies to clear their heads. “OK y’all, so we have been studying for a while, so I think it’s time for a break. I’m going to turn on some music, move my body; it helps me clear my head,” she said.

For those interested in extended study sessions, Reid suggests looping the video from the beginning. “All right, that’s it for me. But if you want to keep studying, just loop this video from the beginning,” Reid concluded.

Check out the video below: