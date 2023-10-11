LG OLED evo M3 Displays Now Available in Canada

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

LG’s latest OLED evo M3 series TVs are now available in Canada. At launch, the wireless connective display is available through LG Canada or Best Buy.

The LG OLED evo M3 offers the world’s first wireless connectivity solution. Other than the singular power cord, the M3 displays are completely free of wires. LG ensures that all connectivity is established through the Zero Connect Box, capable of delivering a low latency connection with support of up to 4K at 120Hz and audio.

The latest M3 series is available in 77 and 84-inch displays. They offer a very minimalist look, especially considering that users won’t have to fuss with hiding many cords. It’s powered by the latest a9 AI Processor Gen6 from LG, offering advanced AI adjustments to the display and sound quality. Users also gain access to 120Hz refresh rate and Brightness Booster Max options.

The magic behind the M3 series is the Zero Connect Box. Whether it’s a console, speaker, etc., this device supports a range of connectivity options. Users can take advantage of its HDMI 2.1, USB, RF, LAN and Bluetooth support. The Zero Connect Box can be placed anywhere, even a discrete location. However, it must be within a distance of 10 meters from the display.

Speaking of consoles, whether users are playing on an Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, or Nintendo Switch, LG offers very low latency. Despite having to transmit video and audio from the Zero Connect Box, it’s claimed that the M3 series supports a 0.1ms response rate, including NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium and variable refresh rate support.

In Canada, the 77-inch M3 is available at Best Buy for $7,999. The 83-inch display is also available at Best Buy for $9,999. Both displays can also be found on the LG Canada website.

