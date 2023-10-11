Sony PS5 Cloud Streaming Hits Canada This Month

Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), announced new details about PlayStation 5 cloud streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium members on Wednesday.

The feature will be rolled out starting later this month and will include access to a range of supported PS5 digital titles.

“Starting this month, we will begin launching cloud streaming access for supported PS5 digital titles within the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported titles in the PS5 game library that PlayStation Plus Premium members own,” said Nishino.

Key Features:

Game Catalog : Top PS5 hits like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ghost of Tsushima will be available for streaming.

: Top PS5 hits like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ghost of Tsushima will be available for streaming. Game Trials : Trials for games such as Hogwarts Legacy and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will also be included.

: Trials for games such as Hogwarts Legacy and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will also be included. Owned Titles : Additional PS5 digital titles owned by PlayStation Plus Premium members, like Resident Evil 4 and Genshin Impact, will be available for streaming.

: Additional PS5 digital titles owned by PlayStation Plus Premium members, like Resident Evil 4 and Genshin Impact, will be available for streaming. High-Quality Streaming : The service will offer multiple resolution options, including 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p, with 60 FPS and SDR or HDR output.

: The service will offer multiple resolution options, including 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p, with 60 FPS and SDR or HDR output. Enhanced Audio : Support for all PS5 audio capabilities including 5.1 and 7.1 as well as Tempest 3D Audiotech.

: Support for all PS5 audio capabilities including 5.1 and 7.1 as well as Tempest 3D Audiotech. Media Capture: Users can capture screenshots and record up to 3 minutes of video.

The cloud streaming feature will initially be exclusive to the PS5 console. It will be launched in a phased approach, targeting Japan on October 17, Europe on October 23, and North America on October 30. The streaming service will be available in multiple countries, including Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan.

You’ll need at least a 38 Mbps internet connection, says Sony.

“We hope players will enjoy this new PS5 streaming feature that will be automatically added to their PlayStation Plus Premium membership. We’ll continue to focus on evolving the features and benefits for PlayStation Plus,” Nishino concluded.

Check out the video below: