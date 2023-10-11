Here are PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for October 2023

This month’s extensive PlayStation Plus game catalog promises action-packed thrills and spine-tingling chills for gamers. The titles will be available for play starting Tuesday, October 17.

Let’s take a closer look at this month’s exciting lineup.

Gotham Knights | PS5

In this open-world action RPG, the fate of Gotham City rests in the hands of the Batman Family, including Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin. Players can explore the dynamic and interactive Gotham City, patrolling its five distinct boroughs in solo or co-op mode, battling criminals wherever they’re found.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut | PS4, PS5

This definitive edition of the role-playing game puts you in the shoes of a detective with a unique skill system. Your choices will determine your path in a city filled with unforgettable characters, murders to solve, and moral decisions to make.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes | PS4, PS5

House of Ashes is part of a series of standalone cinematic horror games where your decisions shape the story. Join a military unit and a CIA field operative as they investigate an underground chemical weapons facility. Unearth horrifying discoveries and make life-or-death decisions as you navigate a subterranean labyrinth.

Alien: Isolation | PS4

Fifteen years after the events of Alien, Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda, embarks on a mission to uncover the truth behind her mother’s disappearance. Players must navigate a world filled with panic-stricken inhabitants and a ruthless Alien, using their wits to survive.

Dead Island Definitive Edition | PS4

In the midst of a zombie outbreak on the tropical island of Banoi, survival is the top priority. Engage in visceral melee combat, explore the open world, and team up with friends in this story-based co-op adventure.

Outlast 2 | PS4

Join two investigative journalists as they follow a trail that begins with the mysterious murder of a pregnant woman. Their investigation takes them into the Arizona desert, where they face unimaginable darkness and corruption. Survival in this intense first-person horror game requires sharp wit.

Elite Dangerous | PS4

Experience a massively multiplayer space adventure with a connected galaxy and the entire Milky Way to explore. Start with a small starship and build your way up in this futuristic, cutthroat galaxy.

FAR: Changing Tides | PS4, PS5

Embark on an emotional journey as you sail through stormy waters, dive into unknown depths, and explore forgotten ruins in a beautifully realized flooded world. This unique seafaring adventure promises high seas, intense storms, and perilous underwater exploration.

Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Become a gun-wielding anti-hero and engage in intense third-person action shooter gameplay while seeking vengeance, love, and loyalty.

Eldest Souls | PS4, PS5

In a world suffering from the Desolation unleashed by the Old Gods, players must engage in fast-paced, challenging combat. Each Old God presents a unique challenge with rewarding powers for those who prevail.

Röki | PS4, PS5

Join Tove on a fantastical journey through a world of mystery and monsters. Solve puzzles, explore a forgotten northern land, and save your family in this modern adventure game.