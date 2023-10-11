Ridley Scott’s Four-Hour Cut of ‘Napolean’ to Stream on Apple TV+

Director Ridley Scott confirms that a four-hour director’s cut of his upcoming history epic Napolean will stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

In a recent interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar), Scott discussed that work is underway on the longer version of the film. “I’m working on it,” Scott said in the interview. “It was four [hours] 10 [minutes] this morning. And so what will happen is, we’ll screen [the theatrical cut] first with Sony, and then it has its run, and then the perfect thing is that [the director’s cut] goes to streaming, and we have four hours 10 minutes.”

Napolean stars famed actor Joaquin Phoenix as the titular French dictator. The film focuses on his rise to power and his ultimate fall from prestige. Over the course of the Napolean, Scott takes audiences through six major battles as well as showcases his relationship with Empress Joséphine, played by Vanessa Kirby. The film also stars Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, and Rupert Everett.

While it’s exciting to hear confirmation that Apple TV+ subscribers will gain access to the four-hour director’s cut, Scott doesn’t mention whether the theatrical version will be made available. Assumedly, both versions will be accessible to stream on the service, allowing subscribers to choose.

The film is being produced and distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment. It will be screening in theatres starting on November 22nd, 2023. Apple has not confirmed a date on which Napolean will arrive on Apple TV+ as of yet.

Similarly to Napolean, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon will make its theatrical debut on October 20th, 2023 prior to arriving on Apple TV+. Assumedly, these films will have theatrical exclusivity for a couple of months prior to making the transition over to Apple TV+.

In Canada, Apple TV+ is available for $8.99 per month.