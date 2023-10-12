Amazon Devices and Alexa Updates for October 2023

On September 20, 2023, Amazon held its annual Devices and Services hardware announcement at its HQ2 campus in Arlington, Virginia. The event showcased AI-powered enhancements for Alexa and Amazon’s smart home ecosystem, signaling the next generation of devices aimed at transforming home interactions.

Here’s an overview of what’s available as of October 2023:

Entertainment Devices

Smart Home Devices

Echo Hub : Available for pre-order at $239.99, it serves as a command center for smart home devices and ships starting December 6th.

: Available for pre-order at $239.99, it serves as a command center for smart home devices and ships starting December 6th. eero Max 7: Amazon’s first Wi-Fi 7 mesh system will be available soon, starting at $799.99.

Tablets

Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro : Available for pre-order at $249.99, these tablets are designed for kids aged 3-7 and 6-12, respectively.

: Available for pre-order at $249.99, these tablets are designed for kids aged 3-7 and 6-12, respectively. Fire HD 10: Also available for pre-order at $189.99, it is built for relaxation and ships starting October 18th.

Home Security

Additional Features