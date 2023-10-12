Amazon Devices and Alexa Updates for October 2023

On September 20, 2023,
Amazon held its annual Devices and Services hardware announcement at its HQ2 campus in Arlington, Virginia. The event showcased AI-powered enhancements for Alexa and Amazon’s smart home ecosystem, signaling the next generation of devices aimed at transforming home interactions.
Here’s an overview of what’s available as of October 2023:
Entertainment Devices
Smart Home Devices
: Available for pre-order at $239.99, it serves as a command center for smart home devices and ships starting December 6th. Echo Hub
: Amazon’s first Wi-Fi 7 mesh system will be available soon, starting at $799.99. eero Max 7 Tablets
Available for pre-order at $249.99, these tablets are designed for kids aged 3-7 and 6-12, respectively. Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro:
: Also available for pre-order at $189.99, it is built for relaxation and ships starting October 18th. Fire HD 10 Home Security
Additional Features
: Designed for seamless management of connected devices, it supports over tens of thousands of devices and integrates with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread, and Matter devices. Echo Hub
Real-Time Call Translation: A new Alexa feature offering real-time captioning for audio and video calls.
Project Kuiper: Amazon’s initiative to provide global broadband connectivity via a constellation of over 3,000 satellites.
Ring Door View Cam: Returns to Canada, priced at $169.99.
: Handwritten notes can now be accessed from the Kindle app on iOS, with Android support coming in early 2024. Kindle Scribe Updates