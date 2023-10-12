Amazon Devices and Alexa Updates for October 2023

John Quintet
1 hour ago

On September 20, 2023, Amazon held its annual Devices and Services hardware announcement at its HQ2 campus in Arlington, Virginia. The event showcased AI-powered enhancements for Alexa and Amazon’s smart home ecosystem, signaling the next generation of devices aimed at transforming home interactions.

Here’s an overview of what’s available as of October 2023:

Entertainment Devices

Smart Home Devices

  • Echo Hub: Available for pre-order at $239.99, it serves as a command center for smart home devices and ships starting December 6th.
  • eero Max 7: Amazon’s first Wi-Fi 7 mesh system will be available soon, starting at $799.99.

Tablets

  • Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: Available for pre-order at $249.99, these tablets are designed for kids aged 3-7 and 6-12, respectively.
  • Fire HD 10: Also available for pre-order at $189.99, it is built for relaxation and ships starting October 18th.

Home Security

Additional Features

  • Echo Hub: Designed for seamless management of connected devices, it supports over tens of thousands of devices and integrates with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread, and Matter devices.
  • Real-Time Call Translation: A new Alexa feature offering real-time captioning for audio and video calls.
  • Project Kuiper: Amazon’s initiative to provide global broadband connectivity via a constellation of over 3,000 satellites.
  • Ring Door View Cam: Returns to Canada, priced at $169.99.
  • Kindle Scribe Updates: Handwritten notes can now be accessed from the Kindle app on iOS, with Android support coming in early 2024.
