Turo Partners With Michelin Guide, Offering Unique Dinner Experiences in Toronto and Vancouver

Turo is partnering with the Michelin Guide, to offer Canadian drivers a chance to book a peer-to-peer car and an unforgettable dinner experience via the ‘Drive to Table’ package.

Starting on October 13th, Canadian drivers can take part in the Drive to Table experience by booking one of the participating vehicles within Turo’s peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. A selection of vehicles handpicked by chefs representing Michelin-starred restaurants in Toronto and Vancouver will be made available.

By booking an eligible vehicle on Saturdays between October 28th and December 16th for a $250 one-day booking, drivers will be able to book a three-course meal for two from the following restaurants:

Osteria Giulia (Toronto) – A sleek one-Michelin-Star Italian restaurant from Top Chef Canada runner-up Chef Rob Rossi is located in Toronto’s upscale Yorkville neighbourhood. End the evening with a one-night stay at The Hazelton Hotel, a 5-star boutique hotel.

Quetzal (Toronto) – A high-style one-Michelin-Star Mexican restaurant near Toronto’s bustling Kensington Market is helmed by Chef Steven Molnar. End the evening with a one-night stay at The Hazelton Hotel, a 5-star boutique hotel.

Kissa Tanto (Vancouver) – An innovative one-Michelin-Star Japanese-Italian restaurant delightfully tucked away in Vancouver’s buzzing Chinatown, developed in homage to Chef Joël Watanabe’s Japanese and Corsican heritage. End the evening with a one-night stay at Fairmont Pacific Rim, a 5-star hotel.

St. Lawrence (Vancouver) – A charming one-Michelin-Star French and Québécois bistro in Vancouver’s vibrant Japantown created by Chef Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier as a heartfelt recognition of his formative years spent in Saint-Jérôme. End the evening with a one-night stay at Fairmont Pacific Rim, a 5-star hotel.

Additionally, those lucky enough to secure a booking will also receive a personal visit from the chef. Plus, Turo is offering a one-night stay at a five-star Michelin Guide hotel near the restaurant.

In Toronto, eligible vehicles include a Porsche Panamera 2017, chosen by Chef Rob Rossi and a vintage Mercedes-Benz 560SL 1987 picked by Chef Stevens. In Vancouver, Turo guests have the chance to book a Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2019, chosen by Chef Watanabe and an Audi Q4 e-tron 2023, selected by Chef J-C.

“Since its inception, the Michelin Guide has inspired explorers to hit the road and seek adventure in new places, which is exactly what our Turo community craves in their travel experiences,” Cedric Mathieu, Senior Vice-President and Head of Turo Canada says in a statement. “Given the Michelin Guide’s vast network of best-in-class Canadian chefs and Turo’s unrivalled vehicle selection, this partnership seamlessly combines our strengths to create unforgettable experiences for guests.”

The Drive to Table experience is available starting Friday, October 13 at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. Bookings can be made online or via the Turo app on iOS and Android. Check out the official Turo website for more information.