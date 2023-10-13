Super Mario Bros. Wonder Demo Available to Play at Best Buy’s Across Canada

A demo for Nintendo’s highly anticipated 2D platformer Super Mario Bros. Wonder is now available to play at select Best Buy locations across Canada.

While players are eagerly counting down the days until Super Mario Bros. Wonder jumps onto Switch consoles on October 20th, Nintendo and Best Buy are partnering to give fans an early taste of the game. Detailed in the Best Buy Blog, it’s said players can get a feel for the new Flower Kingdom setting as well as see the new meme-worthy Elephant Fruit in action.

Assumedly, this is the same demo that fans could try at this year’s Nintendo Live 2023, held in Seattle alongside PAX West. In it, up to four players were able to play co-op on a small selection of levels. Mario, Luigi, Daisy, and Peach are playable characters with new unique powerups. New abilities include wielding the Wonder Fruit, having a drill hat, or transforming into an elephant.

There’s a laundry list of participating Best Buy locations offering the Super Mario Bros. Wonder demo. However, based on the store list, most participating stores are located in Ontario, Quebec, B.C., and Alberta. Though, there are a small number in Manitoba, Saskatoon, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick.

The Super Mario Bros. Wonder demo will be available for an undisclosed amount of time. It’s not yet known whether Best Buy will continue offering demos following the game’s October 20th release. Therefore, if you’re eager to try the game, you may want to head over to your participating Best Buy before it’s gone.