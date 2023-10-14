Apple M2 iMac Said to Be Imminent as Existing Orders Delayed

Apple is currently experiencing delivery delays for its 24-inch M1 iMac, with some custom orders taking over a month to fulfill through the company’s official online store, fuelling speculation a new refresh is imminent, suspects Mac Otakara.

The delays are not limited to specific regions; customers in the U.S. and other countries also face extended delivery times if they select configurations not readily available in Apple Store inventory. Apple’s Canadian website is showing customized M1 iMacs showing as delivering from November 7-15.

The 24-inch M1 iMac and MacBook Air (M1, 2020) are the only Macs still being sold with the older M1 chip. Other models in Apple’s lineup have transitioned to the newer M2 chip.

This has led to speculation that a new iMac model could be on the horizon, potentially featuring Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), and Bluetooth 5.3 specifications, says Mac Otakara. The new iMac is expected to come in two configurations: one with an Apple M2 chip and another with an M2 Pro chip.

The delays and the ongoing transition to M2 chips in other Mac models seemingly point to a new iMac update coming soon. We’re into the middle of October and Apple has yet to announce any other product updates for the year—is the company done with its lineup heading into the critical holiday quarter?