Mophie Unveils Snap+ Juice Pack Mini and 3-in-1 Extendable Stand with MagSafe

Mophie announced today the launch of two new Apple MagSafe compatible products: the snap+ juice pack mini with stand and the 3-in-1 extendable stand.

The snap+ juice pack mini with stand ($59.95 USD) magnetically attaches to the back of iPhones with MagSafe, initiating charging upon contact. It offers up to a 100% battery charge and features a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing.

The device is compatible with MagSafe-enabled iPhones and supports wireless charging. It also contains a 5,000mAh internal battery and a USB-C port capable of up to 12W output and 20W input.

The 3-in-1 extendable stand with MagSafe ($149.95 USD) offers up to 15W of power and is designed to charge an iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch all at the same time.

The stand’s extendable and tiltable design allows for adjustable viewing angles, while its magnetic surface ensures precise alignment for optimal charging. You can extend the iPhone charging part from 19 cm (7.5 inches) to 40.6 cm (16 inches). The stand also features a fast Apple Watch charger that can charge from 0-80% in approximately 45 minutes.

“We invite users to experience charging accessories that are not just practical, but also versatile,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG, Mophie’s parent company, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Both products will be available for order in October on Mophie’s website and at participating retail stores. Stay tuned for Canadian pricing and availability.