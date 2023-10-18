BMW to Get Access to Tesla Superchargers in North America

BMW Group announced on Tuesday that drivers of its BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce electric vehicles equipped with the Combined Charging System (CCS) will soon be able to use designated Tesla Supercharger stations, reports Tesla North.

“It is our top priority to ensure that our drivers have easy access to reliable, fast charging,” stated Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO of BMW of North America. The collaboration will allow drivers to locate available Superchargers through their vehicle’s display and facilitate payments via their brand-specific apps.

Starting in 2025, BMW Group will adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. This move aims to standardize the charging experience for customers.

Welcome BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce owners to Superchargers across North America ⚡️ — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) October 17, 2023

The announcement is distinct from BMW’s recent pledge to establish a high-powered electric vehicle charging network in North America. In partnership with six other automakers, BMW intends to construct at least 30,000 new chargers in urban areas and along major highways. These chargers will be compatible with electric vehicles using either the CCS or NACS charging standards. The joint venture is slated for establishment this year, pending regulatory approvals.

Below is a timeline of major automakers that have adopted Tesla’s charging standard:

May 26: Ford

June 9: GM

June 20: Rivian

June 27: Volvo

June 29: Polestar

June 29: Electrify America

July 7: Mercedes-Benz

July 19: Nissan

August 18: Honda & Acura

September 22: Jaguar

October 5: Hyundai & Kia

October 17: BMW, Mini, Rolls-Royce

Major holdouts still include Stellantis, Toyota and Volkswagen, but it’s likely they will be forced to join NACS, like their rivals.