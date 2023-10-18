Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas to Premiere on Apple TV+ on November 22

Just in time for the season, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas is due to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 22nd.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas is described as a “musical extravaganza.” The holiday special was recorded in front of a live audience at the London Coliseum prior to its global debut on Apple’s streaming service.

As indicated by the name, the musical event is headlined by Hannah Waddingham, who many will recognize from Ted Lasso as Rebecca Welton. She’s also been featured in Les Misérables, Game of Thrones, Hocus Pocus 2, and a number of stage theatre productions. Waddingham will perform a number of holiday classics accompanied by a band. Suprise guests are also expected.

As reported by Deadline, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas is produced by Done + Dusted, who has experience working on big-scale holiday specials. The company previously worked on Apple’s Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special. Waddingham’s event is produced by the star as well as Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco.

Keeping up with annual marquee holiday releases, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas follows after Apple TV+ premiered the Will Ferrel and Ryan Reynolds film Spirited that debuted last year.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99 per month.