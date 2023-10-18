Tesla Announces Cybertruck Deliveries Start in November

Tesla’s Cybertruck has a futuristic design and now it appears the truck is not fake news, but actually set to begin deliveries starting in November, reports Tesla North.

The company announced the news in its Q3 earnings released on Wednesday.

“At Gigafactory Texas, we began pilot production of the Cybertruck, which remains on track for initial deliveries this year,” Tesla stated on Wednesday. The Giga Texas facility has an annual pilot production capacity of 125,000 units for the Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck will feature an 800-volt architecture, which Tesla says will bring “notable cost savings” due to its high voltage powertrain architecture.

Tesla also provided updates on its battery technology. “Production of our higher density 4680 cell is progressing as planned, and we continue building capacity for cathode production and lithium refining in the U.S.,” the company noted.

“Cybertruck deliveries remain on track for later this year. In addition, we continue to make progress on our next-generation platform,” Tesla added.

Tesla later specified that the Cybertruck deliveries will officially start on November 30 at its Giga Texas facility in Austin, where the truck is being manufactured, alongside the Model Y.

Tesla’s Cybertruck is designed for both durability and high performance. The vehicle features an almost impenetrable exoskeleton made from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel, aimed at providing maximum passenger protection. The Tesla armour glass used is a composite of ultra-strong glass and polymer layers, designed to absorb and redirect impact force.

The Cybertruck offers up to 3,500 pounds of payload capacity and comes with adjustable air suspension. It provides 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage, including a “magic tonneau cover” that is strong enough to stand on. The storage spaces include the under-bed, frunk, and sail pillars.

The vehicle has a towing capability of over 14,000 pounds and can perform in almost any extreme situation. The adaptive air suspension allows for a four-inch raise or lower for easy access. The interior can seat six people comfortably and features a 17-inch touchscreen with a customized user interface, according to Tesla’s website.

The Cybertruck is designed to be versatile, with features like on-board power and compressed air. It can accelerate from 0-60 mph in as little as 2.9 seconds and offers up to 500 miles of range.

Currently, release candidate versions of Cybertruck have been seen on the streets of California and beyond.