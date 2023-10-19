WhatsApp to Soon Support Users Staying Logged into Two Accounts at Once

WhatsApp will soon enable users to stay logged into two separate accounts on one phone within the app on Android. Users will then be able to toggle between the two, ridding the need to log out of one and log into the other.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook to announce the fledging feature. “Switch between two accounts on WhatsApp,” Zuckerberg states. “Soon you’ll be able to have two WhatsApp accounts on one phone within the app.”

Based on the accompanying photo, each account is shown with its respective phone number. That way, you won’t accidentally send a message from your work account or personal account.

The Verge went on to report that users will require a separate phone number and SIM card if they intend to set up a second account. WhatsApp spokesperson Ellie Heatrick states users will need a second phone or its SIM card to receive the one-time passcode sent from WhatsApp. This code grants access to the second account. However, once verification is complete, users are able to freely swap between both accounts without the second phone or SIM card.

That has been a long-requested feature by WhatsApp users. With many other social platforms now supporting the ability to swap between accounts, it’s good to see Meta’s chat-based app catch up in some regards. In 2021, the company began rolling out multi-device support for iOS and Android users. That added the ability to use the same account across a smartphone, a browser, and a tablet.

This new feature should be available on Android devices in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, there isn’t an indication of when it’ll arrive on iOS.