Apple Makes a Bold Move into Cinema with Martin Scorsese Film

Apple is set to make a big splash in the world of cinema as it releases Martin Scorsese’s highly acclaimed “Killers of the Flower Moon” in over 3,600 US theaters and thousands more in 63 international markets.

According to the Financial Times, this move marks a significant shift for Apple as it prioritizes a theatrical debut over immediate streaming, demonstrating the tech giant’s growing influence in Hollywood.

Tim Cook has taken a deep personal interest in the film and has even appeared at its premiere during the Cannes Film Festival.

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” an epic Western starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, will enjoy a guaranteed 45-day run in theaters before being available on Apple TV+

This strategy contrasts with industry leader Netflix’s streaming-first approach, signaling Apple’s unique commitment to the cinematic experience.

The motivation behind Apple’s deep involvement in the film industry is a topic of discussion in Hollywood.

Some believe it’s about presenting a talent-friendly image to attract top Hollywood stars, while others argue it’s aimed at building awareness for its streaming service.

Apple’s foray into cinema doesn’t stop with Scorsese’s epic. In late November, the company plans to release “Napoleon,” a biopic directed by Ridley Scott, followed by “Argylle,” a spy thriller directed by Matthew Vaughn, next year.

These high-budget productions are estimated to cost close to or over $200 million, a substantial investment that traditional Hollywood studios might find challenging to justify for non-superhero or non-blockbuster films.

Apple is not venturing into the blockbuster business alone; it has partnered with traditional Hollywood studios to manage tasks such as distribution and marketing.

For “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Apple collaborated with Paramount for financing and marketing, while Paramount handled distribution.

“Napoleon” will involve Sony, and “Argylle” will be released in partnership with Universal.