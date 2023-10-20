Jon Stewart’s Show on Apple TV+ Won’t Return for Season 3

Jon Stewart’s show on Apple’s streaming service is coming to an unexpected conclusion due to creative disagreements, according to The New York Times.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report notes that Jon Stewart and Apple executives have made the decision to part ways, leaving the show’s staff informed of the show’s cancellation on Thursday.

The taping of the third season’s episodes, slated to begin in a few weeks, has been abruptly halted.

Apple’s show, titled “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” made its debut two years ago with much excitement, marking Stewart’s return to the talk show format after a six-year hiatus.

As the former host of “The Daily Show” from 1999 to 2015, Stewart had transformed a low-rated Comedy Central late-night series into a cultural phenomenon, establishing himself as one of the nation’s most prominent media and political commentators.

However, creative disparities emerged between Mr. Stewart and Apple executives, specifically regarding the show’s subjects and guests.

Stewart conveyed concerns to his staff that topics related to China and artificial intelligence had caused unease among Apple executives.

The potential for further creative conflicts loomed large, especially as the 2024 presidential campaign began to gain momentum.

During its two-season run, “The Problem” tackled contentious subjects such as gun control and gender identity.

Although it initially struggled to gain traction, the show’s second season produced viral clips online, leading to an Emmy nomination for outstanding talk series.