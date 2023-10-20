X to Launch Two New Premium Tiers Soon, Says Elon Musk

Earlier this month it was discovered that X, formerly known as Twitter, was set to launch new multi-tiered pricing plans for its Premium service, which offers extra features.

Code within the X app said three plans were coming, denoted as Basic, Standard and Plus categories. As it stands, there’s only one X Premium subscription available.

Now, X owner Elon Musk has announced these new Premium subscriptions will be coming soon.

“Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon,” said Musk on late Thursday evening. “One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads,” he added.

Essentially, a top tier plan will remove all ads, while a lower cost plan looks to bring in more users to pay for the service.

X recently announced it is testing a plan to fight bots by charging all users $1 USD per year in the Philippines and New Zealand if they want to post on the social network.

Are you going to pay more to use an ad-free X?