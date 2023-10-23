Crossword Jam+ Now Available on Apple Arcade, Alongside a Series of Updates

As part of its October updates, Apple has added Crossword Jam+ to Apple Arcade. The latest title from PlaySimple Games expands the Apple Arcade library alongside a number of updates to preexisting titles.

Crossword Jam+ joins the Apple Arcade catalogue of challenging word games. It’s a unique and fun spin on the traditional crossword-style game. It features daily challenges for players to complete, perfect for passing time or winding down after the day. Players must simply swipe their screen to connect letters and find words. Crossword Jam+ is also a way for players to discover new words and boost their vocabulary.

As players progress through Crossword Jam+, the challenges are said to get more challenging. Players are also taken to beautiful vistas across the globe throughout the game. PlaySimple aims to help players relax and put their minds at ease.

Best of all, Crossword Jam+ can be played without the use of the internet or Wi-Fi. This makes the game an exceptional option during a commute.

Alongside the addition of Crossword Jam+, Apple Arcade is adding the following updates:

Apple Arcade is available in Canada for $5.99 per month.