Crossword Jam+ Now Available on Apple Arcade, Alongside a Series of Updates
As part of its October updates, Apple has added Crossword Jam+ to Apple Arcade. The latest title from PlaySimple Games expands the Apple Arcade library alongside a number of updates to preexisting titles.
Crossword Jam+ joins the Apple Arcade catalogue of challenging word games. It’s a unique and fun spin on the traditional crossword-style game. It features daily challenges for players to complete, perfect for passing time or winding down after the day. Players must simply swipe their screen to connect letters and find words. Crossword Jam+ is also a way for players to discover new words and boost their vocabulary.
As players progress through Crossword Jam+, the challenges are said to get more challenging. Players are also taken to beautiful vistas across the globe throughout the game. PlaySimple aims to help players relax and put their minds at ease.
Best of all, Crossword Jam+ can be played without the use of the internet or Wi-Fi. This makes the game an exceptional option during a commute.
Alongside the addition of Crossword Jam+, Apple Arcade is adding the following updates:
- Bloons TD 6+ — Map Editor enables players to create custom maps and share their creations with friends and the Bloons TD 6+ community.
- Snake.io+ — Four new exclusive skins (Goblin, Cindermane, Gargoyle, and Basilisk) have been added. Players will also find new time-limited quests to complete and unlock exclusive skins.
- Goat Simulator+ — A new Halloween level from GoatZ is available during the time-limited Halloween event. Unlock the Midnight Goast by collecting all the hidden treasures.
- Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure — New and challenging puzzles can be solved. An updated weekly Temple Tournament with new objectives is also available.
- Simon’s Cat – Story Time — Find jack-o’-lanterns in the gardens in order to unlock new daily rewards.
- Doctor Who: Hidden Mysteries — Five new game modes are available, including Sort Items, Doctor Who Quiz, Time Vortex Race, Pairs, and Connections.
- Jetpack Joyride+ — New costumes and exclusive rewards are being added as part of the Halloween event.
- Cut the Rope Remastered — Om Nom’s birthday is being celebrated in-game with a brand-new board game.