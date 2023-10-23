Instagram Testing New Sticker Feature for Reels, Using Users’ Photos

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Instagram is testing a new feature, which enables users to create stickers using their own photos. These custom sticks are said to be available to use across Instagram Reels and Stories in many cases.

The Meta-owned company’s latest test expands on the use of stickers across the platform. As Instagram continues to invest in AI-generated sticker creation, the company is reported to be testing a feature to allow users to create their own stickers. Much like the iOS sticker creation tool, users will be able to select the subject of a photo, remove the background, and place it over another piece of content.

Engadget notes that Instagram’s Adam Mosseri demoed the new tool on his broadcast channel. During which, the head of Instagram announced users will also be able to create stickers from “eligible images you see on Instagram.” While many questions still linger, it’s speculated that users will have to opt-in to allow their photos to be used for sticker creations.

Unfortunately, beyond these details, Mosseri didn’t reveal when this feature may be rolling out to a wider user base. Currently, Instagram’s sticker tools are still in the testing phase. So, it may be some time before Instagram allows more users to get their hands on it.

