Spider-Man 2 Sets Record as Fastest-Selling PS Studios Game

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, developed by Insomniac Games in partnership with PlayStation Studios and Marvel Games, has sold over 2.5 million copies within the first 24 hours of its release. This makes it the fastest-selling game in PlayStation Studios’ history.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is Insomniac Games’ third installment in the franchise for PlayStation. Built from the ground up to take advantage of the unique features of PlayStation 5, the goal was to massively build off the action, storylines, and features from the first two games,” said Eric Lempel, SVP of Global Marketing, Sales, and Business Operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a statement on Monday.

The game offers a next-generation experience, leveraging the PlayStation 5’s capabilities. Players can seamlessly switch between characters Peter Parker and Miles Morales thanks to the console’s high-speed SSD. The game features an expanded Marvel’s New York setting and introduces new and iconic Marvel Super Villains, including a unique version of Venom and Kraven the Hunter.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available for purchase for the PS5. What do you think of Spider-Man 2 so far?

