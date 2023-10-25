Apple Hikes Subscription Prices Across Services in Canada

Apple has announced a significant price hike for its various subscription services in Canada, with some prices surging by as much as 50%. The price jumps are as much as 50% for Apple Arcade, while Apple TV+ has also seen a big increase as well.

“The subscription prices for Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple One will increase in the US and select international markets beginning today. Existing subscribers will see these price increases 30 days later, on their next renewal date,” Apple told MacRumors.

The new pricing structure is as follows for the following popular services:

Apple TV+ : Increased from $8.99 to $12.99 per month, a 44% jump ($129 annual pricing)

: Increased from $8.99 to $12.99 per month, a 44% jump ($129 annual pricing) Apple Arcade : Increased from $5.99 to $8.99 per month, a 50% jump.

: Increased from $5.99 to $8.99 per month, a 50% jump. Apple News+: Increased from $12.99 to $16.99 per month, a 31% increase.

Additionally, the Apple One bundles that include these services and more will also see a price increase:

Individual: From $18.95 to $22.95 per month (21% hike)

From $18.95 to $22.95 per month (21% hike) Family : From $24.95 to $28.95 per month (16% hike)

: From $24.95 to $28.95 per month (16% hike) Premier: From $37.95 to $44.95 per month (21% hike)

It’s clear with these price increases, the Apple One bundles are starting to make more sense and that’s what Apple wants you to sign up for, especially if you have a family.

In a statement shared with MacRumors, Apple stated, “We are focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services.”

Notably, there are no price increases for Apple Music and Apple Fitness+ today. This comes after a previous round of price increases in Canada in October of last year for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One.

What do you think about these latest price increases for Apple services? What are you currently subscribed to?