How to Create AI Stickers in WhatsApp, Now Available for All

Meta has rolled out its AI-generated stickers for WhatsApp, a feature announced in late September.

“The next great sticker artist is you. Make your own stickers in your own words with AI Stickers now on WhatsApp,” stated WhatsApp on Wednesday.

In September, during its Meta Connect event, the company unveiled a range of new AI experiences for its family of apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. The AI stickers allow users to create customized stickers for use in chats and stories.

We’re now seeing the option to create AI stickers in WhatsApp in Canada and it’s pretty darn cool. To get started, just tap the sticker icon in a chat, then you’ll see the message, “create a sticker by describing it” and “turn ideas into stickers with AI”. Just tap the “try it” text to get started.

We typed in “dolphin eating a donut” and low and behold, it showed up in the sticker list instantly. This is pretty fun and the possibilities seem endless (and entertaining) here. Maybe one day Apple’s iMessage might include something fun like this, right?

Let us know if you’re going to give these AI stickers a try within WhatsApp.