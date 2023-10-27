What to Expect from Apple’s Mac Event on October 30

John Quintet
4 hours ago

apple event mac

Apple is set to host a special online-only Mac event set for October 30, but held at an unusual time of 5pm PT/8pm ET. The event will be streamed online for all to watch.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on Friday, here’s a tally of what to expect from Apple’s event that is likely to introduce new MacBook Pro laptops and iMac desktops.

Gurman says these new Macs will likely debut M3 3-nanometer processors, a significant upgrade over the M2 line introduced in June 2022.

MacBook Pro

High-end MacBook Pros are expected to feature new M3 Pro and M3 Max processors with improved gaming capabilities. Multiple versions of these chips are in testing, including configurations with up to 16 main processing cores and 40 graphics cores. Apple has also tested new 24-gigabyte and 48-gigabyte RAM options, says Gurman.

iMac

The new 24-inch iMac is expected to have internal design changes and a revamped stand. It will likely feature the M3 chip with configurations similar to the M2 but with new graphics configurations. Apple is also expected to update its trackpad, mouse, and keyboard to USB-C connectors.

The event will not likely include the unveiling of a low-end base M3 MacBook Pro, new 13 and 15-inch M3 MacBook Airs, or updated iPads, which are in development for future release, says Gurman.

