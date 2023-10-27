X Targets YouTube, LinkedIn as Rivals; Plans Newswire Service

John Quintet
3 hours ago

In an all-company meeting on Thursday, executives at X (formerly Twitter), identified YouTube and LinkedIn as potential future competitors, according to sources, reports Bloomberg.

The meeting was the first time owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino have jointly addressed the entire company. The source also revealed that the executives discussed plans to launch a newswire service named XWire, aimed at rivaling Cision’s PR Newswire.

Elon Musk, who took Twitter private in a $44 billion deal a year ago, and Linda Yaccarino, who joined X as CEO in May from NBCUniversal, have different focal points for the platform.

While Yaccarino has been concentrating on building relationships with advertisers, Musk has been busy overhauling the product. He has introduced features like premium subscriptions and a crowd-sourced fact-checking system known as Community Notes.

Despite a turbulent year that saw advertisers leaving the platform, both Musk and Yaccarino touted record amounts of time being spent on X, claiming a user base of 500 million. However, third-party estimates suggest that the number of active users has declined compared to the same period last year.

An internal memo seen by Bloomberg News indicated that the company believes it is “now positioned for growth,” citing a “decade’s worth of innovation in just 12 months.” The memo also touched upon X’s financial ambitions, stating that new financial tools are in the pipeline to offer more opportunities for both individuals and businesses.

Recently, Musk’s other company, SpaceX, stopped airing live rocket launches on its YouTube channel and moved exclusively to X for live videos. This is a hint the company is trying to pivot away from YouTube in some respects.

While the executives provided limited details on how X plans to compete with YouTube, LinkedIn, and PR Newswire, the internal communications suggest that the company is gearing up for significant changes on its way to becoming the “everything app”.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

CBC to Exclusively Air Documentary on The Beatles’ Final Song

The CBC announced this week that it has obtained the exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to "Now and Then - The Last Beatles Song," a documentary exploring the story behind the Beatles' final song. The film features exclusive commentary and footage from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Sean Ono Lennon, and Peter Jackson. It will...
Austin Blake
2 hours ago

X Celebrates One-Year Milestone with Growth, New Features: CEO

On the eve of its one-year anniversary under new ownership and management, X CEO Linda Yaccarino outlined the platform's achievements and future prospects in a comprehensive update. "I am incredibly proud of the work our team has been doing to accelerate the future of X," said Yaccarino on Thursday in a blog post. She then...
John Quintet
5 hours ago

What’s New in iOS 17.2 Beta 1

Apple released iOS 17.2 beta 1 and more yesterday for developers to download and test. This update brings the new Journaling app, plus some more features. Zollotech has an excellent walkthrough breaking down what’s new in iOS 17.2 beta: Journal App: A new Journal app allows users to document their thoughts and activities. The app...
Gary Ng
6 hours ago