Android 14 Storage Bug Renders Some Devices Unusable

John Quintet
1 hour ago

A severe storage bug in Android 14 is causing significant disruptions for users, particularly those using the “multiple profiles” feature.

The bug has rendered devices virtually unusable, locking users out of device storage and eliciting comparisons to ransomware attacks. Initially thought to be limited to Pixel 6 devices, the bug now appears to be affecting a broader range of devices, including Pixel 6, 6a, 7, 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet, reports ArsTechnica.

Google’s issue tracker for this bug has received over 350 replies but remains unaddressed by the company. The bug is currently categorized with a medium “P2” priority and is unassigned, indicating that, as of the latest update, no one is actively investigating the issue. Users have posted log files containing alarming messages such as, “Failed to open directory /data/media/0: Structure needs cleaning.”

The consequences of being locked out of device storage are pretty bad. Affected users experience a range of issues, from boot looping to persistent error messages. Applications like the camera claim to be “out of storage,” and even basic functions like taking screenshots are disabled. The file manager shows 0 bytes for all types of files, and these files are also not accessible from a PC via USB.

The bug seems to specifically target users who utilize Android’s multiple profile feature, which allows for separate “home” and “work” profiles. Reports indicate that the primary profile, usually the most important one, gets locked out. Several users have reported data loss, and some even claim that their phones are automatically performing factory resets, erasing all data and eliminating any chance of recovery.

Despite Google’s established “roll out” strategy designed to catch such bugs early on, the company has not halted the Android 14 update.

Google has remained silent on the issue for approximately 10 days, without issuing any statements or responding to the numerous reports on their bug tracker. This lack of response raises questions about Google’s handling of what is clearly a critical issue affecting a significant number of users, says ArsTechnica.

Are you dealing with the issue being described above on your Pixel device running Android 14?

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

RiverTV Expands Core Package with 3 Extra Channels

The RiverTV live and on-demand streaming TV app has added new channels this week. Gusto TV, Tastemade, and Tastemade Home are now in the core package of over 40 channels at no extra cost, says the company. Gusto TV is an international food channel, while Tastemade focuses on food and lifestyle programming. Tastemade Home targets...
Austin Blake
2 mins ago

New X Premium+ and Basic Subscription Tiers Now Available

Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced the launch of a new Premium+ subscription tier. "X Premium is an opt-in, paid subscription that offers additional features to improve your experience on X. X Premium has three tiers: Basic, Premium, and Premium+, with more features available in each tier. Subscribe now with localized pricing...
John Quintet
13 hours ago

CBC to Exclusively Air Documentary on The Beatles’ Final Song

The CBC announced this week that it has obtained the exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to "Now and Then - The Last Beatles Song," a documentary exploring the story behind the Beatles' final song. The film features exclusive commentary and footage from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Sean Ono Lennon, and Peter Jackson. It will...
Austin Blake
19 hours ago