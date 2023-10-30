Amazon Canada Hits Record Speeds in Prime Deliveries

In 2023 so far, Amazon Canada is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Prime service by delivering its largest selection of products at the fastest speeds ever, says the company.

The company now offers more than 20 million items with free Prime shipping and millions more with Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, announced the company on Monday.

Amazon has reached new milestones, delivering to Prime members in over 4,500 cities and towns across Canada. More than half of these orders are fulfilled in one day or less.

Since the beginning of the year, Amazon has delivered more than 205 million units to Canada Prime members the same or next day. This marks a seven-fold increase compared to the same period in 2019. A Prime membership has expanded over the years to include not just fast and reliable delivery, but also exclusive deals, entertainment options, and other benefits.

“Fast and reliable delivery across a wide selection of products remains the cornerstone of our offering and an enduring priority for us,” said Eva Lorenz, Country Manager, Amazon Canada, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

While focusing on speed and efficiency, Amazon has also prioritized the safety of its employees. From 2019 to 2022, the company reduced its worldwide recordable injury rate by nearly 24% and cut the rate of injuries resulting in lost time by more than half. Over $1 billion has been invested in safety initiatives since 2019.

“What was true when Amazon was founded remains true today: Customers want vast selection, low prices, and fast delivery. And Amazon is committed to keeping investing and inventing to deliver on those core customer values,” concluded Lorenz.