Apple M3 MacBook Pro Canadian Pricing Now Available

The Apple Store is now back online and Apple has taken the wraps off its new M3 MacBook Pro Canadian pricing, which you can find below:

The entry 14-inch MacBook Pro has the M3 chips, while an upgrade offers M3 Pro and M3 Max for the 14 and 16-inch versions, with the latter getting a “gorgeous new space black finish.”

You can place an order for the new MacBook Pro today and deliveries will take place on Tuesday, November 7. What are you ordering tonight?