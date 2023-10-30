Apple M3 MacBook Pro Canadian Pricing Now Available

Apple has updated its 24-inch iMac with its new M3 chip, the next-generation of Apple Silicon. The company says the new M3 iMac is up to 2x faster than an iMac with M1. For those still using Intel iMacs, the M3 iMac is now up to 2.5x faster than the 27-inch Intel iMac and up...
Apple has announced its new MacBook Pro with M3 family of chips. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is up to 60% faster vs M1 and up to 40% vs M2. Apple says gameplay with M3 brings even more realistic shadows and reflection. The 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is now...
Apple has announced its new generation of Apple Silicon tonight at its special event at Apple Park in California. "The Mac inspires us to be creative, be productive, and do the best work of our lives. We continue to push the Mac forward. It has been transformed by Apple Silicon,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook,...