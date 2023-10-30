Vintage Apple Products Fetch Over $1 Million in Record-Setting Auction

LCG Auctions has concluded its latest auction, selling vintage Apple products and pop-culture memorabilia for a total of more than $731,000 USD ($1.01 million CAD).

The auction, which ran from October 13-29, featured 246 lots and was highlighted by the sale of a factory-sealed original 2007 iPhone 4GB version with its original store receipt for $133,435 USD.

Another notable sale was a factory-sealed 2007 iPhone 8GB edition, which sold for $37,663 USD. The phone was unboxed on camera during the auction in collaboration with @AppleInsider, which you can see below. It’s not a full unboxing but just opening the cardboard box the phone was shipped in, revealing the original iPhone in plastic:

“The eye-popping record prices and accompanying worldwide media exposure our previous sales have received has led to people from all around the world reaching out to us with their unique Apple collectibles,” said Mark Montero, Founder of LCG Auctions, in an emailed statement to iPhone in Canada.

The auction also featured a variety of other collectibles, including items from Star Wars, He-Man & the Masters of the Universe, and G.I. Joe, among others.

However, the focus remained on vintage Apple products, which have seen a surge in collector interest. In the past year, LCG Auctions set new record prices for factory-sealed first-edition iPhones, including a sale for $63,356 USD in February and another for an insane $190,373 USD in July.

Other key Apple items sold in the auction included a first-generation Apple iPod factory-sealed 5GB model, which sold for $6,600, and an Apple iPhone 8GB with iTunes from 2007, which fetched $7,260. A 2020 Apple 20-Year Employee Award also sold for $5,316.