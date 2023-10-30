Apple Unveils M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max Chips for the Mac

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

m3 chips

Apple has announced its new generation of Apple Silicon tonight at its special event at Apple Park in California.

“The Mac inspires us to be creative, be productive, and do the best work of our lives. We continue to push the Mac forward. It has been transformed by Apple Silicon,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook, outside a dark Apple Park in the evening.

Apple then unveiled the new M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max that has a next-generation GPU that takes the “largest leap forward” based on a smaller 3nm process.

m3 chip family

The performance cores and efficiency cores are faster than the previous M2 generation, while maintaining an industry performance per watt.

The M3 CPU uses half the power compared to the M1 and graphics are also about the same as well:

m3 vs m1

…developing, refresh for updates

