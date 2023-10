Apple has updated its 24-inch iMac with its new M3 chip, the next-generation of Apple Silicon.

The company says the new M3 iMac is up to 2x faster than an iMac with M1.

For those still using Intel iMacs, the M3 iMac is now up to 2.5x faster than the 27-inch Intel iMac and up to 4x faster than the 21.5-inch Intel iMac. Pricing still starts at $1299 USD. Available today and ships next week.

…developing, refresh for updates