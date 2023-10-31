New on Xbox Game Pass: November 2023

Xbox Game Pass has unveiled its lineup of new games and updates for the month of November. The announcement was made by Megan Spurr, Community Lead for Xbox Game Pass, on October 31, 2023.
Available immediately are three titles: “Headbangers: Rhythm Royale,” “Jusant,” and “Wartales.” “Headbangers” is a rhythm-based game that pits 30 players against each other in musical challenges. “Jusant” is a climbing adventure game featuring an atmospheric soundtrack and a mysterious tower to ascend. “Wartales” is an open-world RPG set in a medieval universe where players lead a group of mercenaries.
Available Now:
“Headbangers: Rhythm Royale”: A rhythm-based multiplayer game.
“Jusant”: A climbing adventure with an atmospheric soundtrack.
“Wartales”: An open-world RPG set in a medieval universe.
Coming Soon:
“Thirsty Suitors” (Nov 2): An RPG about confronting the past.
“Football Manager 2024” (Nov 6): A football management simulation.
“Dungeons 4” (Nov 9): A dungeon management game.
“Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name” (Nov 9): An action RPG.
“Wild Hearts” (Nov 9): An action game available via EA Play.
“Spirittea” (Nov 13): A life simulation game.
“Coral Island” (Nov 14): An island living simulation.
Updates and DLC
“Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition”: New DLC “The Mountain Royals” available now.
EA Sports WRC: Early Access Trial available now via EA Play.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
“Fallout 76”: 5th Anniversary Bundle includes C.A.M.P. items, a new Photomode frame, and craftable armour.
Games Leaving Soon
Titles exiting the Game Pass library on November 15 include:
