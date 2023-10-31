Review: Dyson Solarcycle Morph Floor Light

Smart home lighting can have an important impact on your home, positively affecting your day-to-day life. I’ve thrown myself into the deep end, investing myself in various lighting arrays around my home. Out of all of them, it’s hard to argue any come close to being as quaint and unique as the Dyson Solarcycle Morph floor light. It’s seemingly simple by design yet holds so many innovative functions.

At first glance, Dyson Solarcycle Morph looks like a contemporary spin on an ordinary floor light. It’s elegant and modern, and offers a small footprint, making it a great option for a living room, office, den, or even a bedroom. On top of Dyson’s stunning design, the Lightcycle Morph features some pretty novel features and customization options to tailor to your daily routine.

After using the Dyson Solarcycle Morph floor light for the past couple of weeks, I’ve begun to better understand and appreciate the company’s approach to in-home lighting. It’s quite a sight to see a company that inundates itself with innovations in air and purification take a leap in lighting. Of course, be prepared to pay a premium for the Dyson Solarcycle Morph floor light. With its $1,199.99 price tag in Canada, Dyson offers a transformative lighting experience that suits the environment and time of day.

Out of the box

The Dyson Solarcycle Morph floor light model comes packaged in a sizeable box. Largely due to the fact that the light doesn’t require much in terms of assembly and setup. In the package, I found the light stem and arm, which can then be placed in the stand. When together, the light measures in at 49.2 x 18.3 x 301.6 inches. It’s compact and small enough to be tucked into a corner of a living room or bedroom, even in a condo. Once assembled, a power cord can be plugged into the bottom, underneath the base. Truthfully, it’s a bit awkward to get plugged in and secured but once done, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph is ready for use.

One of the biggest draws to the Dyson Solarcycle Morph is its design. It features a simple and tall stem. The body of the light features a perforated, mesh-like design. When turned on, the holes running down the body illuminate thanks to the LED light sitting on top. Dyson has built a magnetic touch-glide docking system into the top. When wanting to have direct light when reading or completing tasks, the optical head can be easily moved and adjusted from the body. It can pivot and spin in order to direct the light accordingly. Thanks to some pretty ingenious engineering, the light can target nearly every angle on its X and Y axis. The rotating optical head can also spin 360 degrees, giving you many options.

The Dyson Solarcycle Morph floor light model also boasts a few tactile settings and functions. For instance. On the rotating optical head, Dyson includes a touch-activated power switch. There are also adjustable slide controls for light dimming and other customization. Additionally, near the bottom of the unit is a single USB-C port. The unit is able to charge devices like a smartphone, tablet, laptop, etc. with

MyDyson app integration

Once the floor light is set up and plugged in, you can begin integrating it into your smartphone. Much like the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde and other select products, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph can be set up in the MyDyson app. The app allows the floor light to be integrated into your smart home setup, allowing for remote access and monitoring. Truthfully, the MyDyson app’s UI is pretty bare, offering only the essentials. The main hub enables users to turn the light on and off. Users can also find a number of preset options including ‘Study’, ‘Relax’ ‘and ‘Precision’. The MyDyson app also enables customization to finely tune the light based on preferences. You can tweak the colour temperature from 2,700K to its maximum 6,500K. Keep in mind that the colour temperature range decreases to 1,800 and 3,400K respectively when docked in the base. Light output can also be adjusted from 100lm all the way up to 850lm.

My favourite above all aforementioned settings is the ‘Synchronized’ option. This preset uses a GPS-driven algorithm to mimic the day and night cycle. For the past four years, I’ve woken up at 7 AM, meaning for the better part of the year I’m awake just as the sun is rising. When Synchronized is selected, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph will turn on and slowly get brighter as the sun rises each morning. The same occurs at the end of the day during my local sunset. The Solarcycle Morph slowly dims, offering a nice transition into a dark environment. This has been a wonderful addition as someone who constantly suffers from eye and light strain, having this automation is a great perk as I settle in for the night before bed.

The MyDyson app also features three core scheduling options. You can set a time for ‘Wake-up mode’, which turns the light on gradually to simulate a natural wake-up environment. The same can be said for its ‘Sleep mode’, which dims and transitions to a warmer setting closer to your selected bedtime. An ‘Away mode’ is also available. Using this, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph will turn on and off at random intervals between 4pm and 11pm to make it appear as though someone is present within your home.

Productivity, relaxing, and standing out

While I’ve very much enjoyed the automation and presets of the Dyson Solarcycle Morph, what really matters is the practical use of the light. Thanks to the ability to shine cold and warm light, this unit is great for productivity and relaxation. What’s continuously impressive is how much illumination comes from its small LED array. It’s easy to pull up my laptop and work under the light to complement my living room. With a cooler light, Dyson ensures that eye strain is reduced and less harsh than many other bulbs and floor lights on the market.

It’s also been a great passive light to have on throughout the evening. With the rotating optical head, I can shine it on some nearby prints hanging on my wall. It is also just nice to have it as an accent on my wall, enhancing the room with soft lighting. Above all else though, I truly think the integrated touch-glide dock system is a standout. It’s so satisfying when the light clicks into its stem and the base illuminates. Dyson put a lot of thought into this feature and it goes a long way to creating some unique ambient lighting around the home.

Keeping with Dyson’s long-term goals of energy efficiency and savings, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph is built with motion activation in mind. After a period of time, the light will go into a sleep state, turning off the light. However, when it registers movement, the light will turn back on. This feature may seem small. But in fact, it’ll have a positive impact on your energy bill if you have a knack for forgetting to turn off your lights. Dyson also ensures its lighting unit has longevity. The LED array has an estimated life span of 181,000 hours (20 years believe it or not).

Final thoughts

If you’ve been in the market for a new fixture to brighten up your space, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph floor light checks off all the boxes and then some. Leave it to the engineers of the company who revolutionized vacuums, purifiers, etc. to come up with a practical take on in-home lighting. Additionally, while bare on the surface, the smart home integrations offered do exactly what’s needed.

By in large, this is a premium option for your home. Much like any Dyson product, you get what you pay for. In this case, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph floor light is a modern and sleek light with a unique feature set. So, prepare your wallet for the $1,199.99 investment needed to get it in your home. Though, with sustainability and eco-conscious features, this is a great addition to any home looking to become more green.

The Dyson Solarcycle Morph floor light model is available in ‘White/Silver’ and ‘Black/Black’.