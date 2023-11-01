LEGO Sets for Home Decor and Holiday Family Fun

LEGO is offering a range of building sets this holiday season that caters to both children and adults, providing a fun family activity for the weekend as the weather turns heading into winter.

The Modern Art set, priced at $64.99 and consisting of 805 pieces, allows builders to explore their creativity by assembling a bespoke piece of abstract art. “There are no wrong ways to create: just experiment and have fun with the limitless possibilities,” says LEGO. The set is designed to be displayed on a wall, adding a touch of modern art to home decor. You can create four different options from this Modern Art set that can look right in anywhere in your home. While touted as 18+, the set is able to be built by a middle schooler with ease.

The Wildflower Bouquet set, priced at $79.99 and with 939 pieces, offers a creative twist on the traditional gift of flowers. “Crafted entirely from intricate LEGO pieces, the Wildflower Bouquet features 8 species of wildflowers on adjustable stems,” says the company.

The set is intricate and detailed, making for an eye-catching piece of home decor. The flowers actually look pretty real and the set can be combined with the LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet set to make an even larger bouquet. I can tell you it’s “wife-approved”. The best part of all—these flowers don’t need water and won’t wilt (vase not included).

For younger builders, the Exotic Parrot set is priced at $24.99 CAD and includes 253 pieces. The set allows children aged 7 and up to build a colourful parrot that can fully rotate its body while sitting on a tree branch. Scared of parrots? No problem. You can also build a fish or frog that has moving legs. Rest easy at night, kids! These 3-in-1 sets are fantastic because when kids are bored with one toy, they can destroy the set and build another, keeping them occupied (and away from screens).

The Holiday Camper Van, part of the popular LEGO City collection, is also priced at $24.99 CAD and includes 190 pieces. The set offers a furnished interior with a kitchenette and sleeping facilities, providing a setting for endless family camping adventures. I can tell you that this set was pretty popular over here as the details in the set are awesome, particularly the food. The camper’s roof can be removed and it swings wide open revealing the inside of the RV.

These LEGO sets offer a fun building experience that can be enjoyed by the whole family. Whether it’s creating a piece of wall art or an intricate bouquet of flowers, these sets also offer some quality family time together. One of the neat things is the interactive digital experience with the LEGO Builder app (formerly LEGO Building Instructions) for iOS and Android, as it can guide and save your steps along the way.

